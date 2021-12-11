Man shot in car dies from wounds; police investigate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police received calls about shots being fired around the 1800 block of Highland Avenue early Saturday morning, Dec. 11.

Police say one man was found in a Dodge Avenger with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police currently do not have a suspect and are still investigating the scene.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

