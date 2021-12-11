Getting Answers
Man in critical condition after standoff in Bowie County

(Live 5/File)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a suicidal person at around 11:42 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.

The incident occurred on 6588 FM 44e in Slimms.

Upon arrival, deputies attempted to make contact with Mark Robert Peters, 60. He fired one shot from inside the home and refused to come outside, threatening deputies in the process.

Deputies backed away to a safer distance and attempted negotiation with Peters to try and reach a peaceful resolution. At one point, officials say Peters exited the home and fired a weapon before retreating back inside.

Negotiations continued for several hours, until Peters eventually exited the home, still carrying weapons. BCSO says he walked through the front yard and turned toward deputies, placing them in danger. A deputy fired a single shot and struck Peters. He was transported to Titus Regional Medical Center before eventually being air-lifted to UT Tyler Hospital. Peters is said to be in critical condition.

BCSO contacted the Texas Rangers, who are continuing the investigation into this incident.

