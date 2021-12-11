Legends Barber College becomes the first East Texas accredited barber school

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Chester Pleasant Jr, Deep East Texas barber started his journey with a dream and a pair of clippers.

Now Pleasant is running Legends Barber College, the first black-owned and accredited barber college in East Texas.

“If you do anything, you know, for the money, then you know it’s never enough, but if you do for the people, the people, oh my god, it’s always going to be enough,” said Pleasant.

His mother says the passing of Chester’s father is what kept him going.

“You may notice the hat. His dad and him, they wore the same hat. All the time they wore the same hat,” said Cathy Proutt, Pleasant’s mother.

For Pleasant, it wasn’t an easy journey, but he uses his story to inspire his current students.

“Don’t let nobody, nobody tell you can’t do something. You have to work for it if you want it,” said Pleasant.

One of his students commutes for an hour just to be a part of the program.

“I picked Mr. Chester’s Legends Barber College because I want to become the best that I can become. Mr. Chester goes over everything with us from extensions, hair follicles, everything that we that we need. We do everything,” said Barber Markel McAlister.

Legends has even partnered with Pinewoods Academy to bring high school students into the program.

“I started coming the first few days and I was like, ‘this is pretty cool,’ and since that day on I was like, I want to be a barber,” shared student Jesus Palacio.

Currently Legends Barber College is seeking partnership with Lufkin and Hudson ISD to expand their early college high school program.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.