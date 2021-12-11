Getting Answers
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA

Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINDEN, La. (KNOE) - The oldest brother of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was killed in Minden.

TQ Harrison, the oldest brother of Sneed, died Friday night in his hometown of Minden. According to Minden police, one woman is in custody and was charged with second-degree murder.

Sneed is a former student and football player of Louisiana Tech University. No other details have been provided to KNOE 8 News at this time.

