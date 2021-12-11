Amite beats Many, 17-6, to capture Class 2A title

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Amite Warriors captured the Class 2A state title by beating Many, 17-6.

It’s the Warriors second state title in four years. This is the first senior class to win two state titles at Amite.

Jalen Robinson and Earl Jackson scored the touchdowns for the Warriors in victory.

