Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

West Monroe man wanted on attempted murder charge arrested in Miller County

A tip led to the arrest of a man accused of attempted murder.
Christopher Williams, 23, was wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder in Ouachita...
Christopher Williams, 23, was wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder in Ouachita Parish. He is currently booked in the Miller County Jail.(TAPD | KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is awaiting extradition to Monroe following his capture in Miller County.

Christopher Williams, 23, was wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder in Ouachita Parish. He is currently booked in the Miller County Jail.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, a call came in to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department regarding a suspicious-looking person in the 700 block of Hickory Street.

Around 8 a.m., officers made contact with someone matching the description of the suspicious individual. Officers confirmed his identity as Williams.

He was then taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesquite, Texas, police say 31-year-old double homicide suspect Jamarcus J. Richardson walked...
Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities
A motorcyclist was in critical condition after his Suzuki motorcycle and a Honda Ridgeline...
Pickup, motorcycle collide, critically hurting motorcyclist and closing part of Youree Drive
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La.
Lawsuit to be filed on behalf of former Shriners nurses fired for refusing COVID vaccine
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

Latest News

A strong cold front moving through the ArkLaTex overnight will bring the potential strong and...
Strong storms overnight
F/A-18C Hornets assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, fly...
#BAFans, guess who’s coming back March 25-26, 2023
2d Munitions Squadron Decommissions Last Conventional Air Launch Cruise Missiles
Barksdale’s 2nd Munitions Squadron decommissions last Conventional Air Launch Cruise Missiles
KSLA SALUTES: Last Conventional Air Launch Cruise Missiles retired at BAFB
KSLA SALUTES: Last Conventional Air Launch Cruise Missiles retired at BAFB