West Monroe man wanted on attempted murder charge arrested in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is awaiting extradition to Monroe following his capture in Miller County.

Christopher Williams, 23, was wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder in Ouachita Parish. He is currently booked in the Miller County Jail.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, a call came in to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department regarding a suspicious-looking person in the 700 block of Hickory Street.

Around 8 a.m., officers made contact with someone matching the description of the suspicious individual. Officers confirmed his identity as Williams.

He was then taken into custody.

