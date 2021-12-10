West Monroe man wanted on attempted murder charge arrested in Miller County
A tip led to the arrest of a man accused of attempted murder.
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is awaiting extradition to Monroe following his capture in Miller County.
Christopher Williams, 23, was wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder in Ouachita Parish. He is currently booked in the Miller County Jail.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, a call came in to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department regarding a suspicious-looking person in the 700 block of Hickory Street.
Around 8 a.m., officers made contact with someone matching the description of the suspicious individual. Officers confirmed his identity as Williams.
He was then taken into custody.
