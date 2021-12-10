Three arrested in Minden retaliatory shooting following drive-by

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The sound of gunfire rang out both late Thursday night and Friday morning (Dec. 9 and 10) in the City of Minden, with three arrested in connection with the second incident.

The Minden Police Association (MPA) says a drive-by shooting took place Thursday night in District A in the city, on Sims Street.

Drive By Shooting in Minden. A quiet December night in Minden was interrupted by a drive by shooting. The shots were... Posted by Minden Police Association on Thursday, December 9, 2021

“The shots were heard all over town, but a single house and residence of a known gang member in District A was the target. However, he was not home, but two women and an infant were,” reads a Facebook post by the police association. “The house was hit approximately 10 times.”

No one was injured.

In another Facebook post, MPA says there was another shooting hours later on Peach Street, again located in District A, believed to be retaliatory in nature.

**Update to Drive by Shooting Later in the night there was a retaliatory shooting at a residence Peach St for the... Posted by Minden Police Association on Friday, December 10, 2021

Three people were arrested in connection to the Peach Street shooting. Drugs, money, and three weapons were recovered, officials say.

No further details were released. Both incidents remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.