Texarkana leaders plan to use grant to expand farmers market

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana city leaders say a recent grant should help the city provide healthy food to the community.

The Texarkana Texas Farmers Market has been awarded a $118,800 grant by the United States Department of Agriculture. City leaders say the funds will allow the market to expand.

“This particular grant is going to focus on giving us the ability to do pop-up markets in low to moderate income neighborhoods as well as different places throughout the city of Texarkana Texas,” said spokesman Keith Beason.

This farmers market has been around for 11 years. City leaders say there are 30 vendors who support the market.

“75% of the vendors must be local food producers,” said Beason.

Among the vendors is Binning Farm near Maud, Texas. Owner Debbie Binning says they have supported the Texarkana Farmers Market for the past six years and she thinks pop-up markets will benefit both the growers and the community.

“It will attract more people. The more people know about it and come see us, the better the farmers do of course. And the more options people have for healthy food because everybody up there is growing the best food they can,” she said.

The grant will also allow officials to produce educational programs.

“With the ability to make cooking demonstrations and things of that nature that we can share on social media, it’s really going to bring a highlight to the vendors that have been loyal to the Texarkana Farmers Market,” said Beason.

If you want to be a vendor, contact the Texarkana Texas City Hall.

