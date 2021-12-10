Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Texan accused of role in Capitol breach while holding a beer

A North Texas man has been arrested after federal authorities accused him of participating in...
A North Texas man has been arrested after federal authorities accused him of participating in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol while holding a beer.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A North Texas man has been arrested after federal authorities accused him of participating in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol while holding a beer.

A criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday in Washington, D.C., accuses Thomas Paul Conover of unlawfully entering and demonstrating inside the Capitol and disorderly conduct. He remains free on his own recognizance. His attorney didn’t immediately return a message Thursday seeking comment.

The complaint alleges Conover not only participated in the Capitol incursion, he also posted photos and video on his Facebook page of his participation, some with him holding a beer can.

He’s also been identified on security video.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the scene.
Man shot in car dies from wounds; police investigate
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
Results are in for Election Day in Louisiana
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

A Geminid meteor as seen in a false-color image captured by NASA in 2011. (Source: NASA)
Geminids meteor shower to peak Dec. 13-14
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A motorcyclist died after a three-vehicle crash on US 61 near St. Amant.
Motorcyclist dies in 3-vehicle crash near St. Amant
Susan Hutson speaks to supporters after being declared the winner in the race for Orleans...
Slidell casino project, New Orleans incumbents soundly rejected by voters
A 38-year-old man was critically injured Saturday (Dec. 11) when he was shot in the head while...
Driver shot in head, crashes into pole on St. Claude Avenue, NOPD says