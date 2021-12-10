Getting Answers
Teen arrested after allegedly pointing gun at undercover SPD officer

The teen allegedly pointed a gun at the undercover office.
The teen allegedly pointed a gun at the undercover office.(Storyblocks)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An 18-year-old is in custody after reportedly assaulting an undercover officer with the Shreveport Police Department during a road rage incident.

Police say on Friday, Dec. 10, a member of the Shreveport Police V-CAT unit was patrolling the Allendale neighborhood in an unmarked unit when the incident occurred. The suspect, identified as Jamarion Armer, 18, was driving by and reportedly pointed a gun at the plain clothes officer. The officer radioed for backup and Armer was stopped.

The weapon was taken from the vehicle, police say.

Armer has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

