Strong storms likely tonight followed by a cooler weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be moving through tonight. The threat for severe weather is still in play with damaging winds most likely. Once the storms clear out, the temperatures will be cooling down dramatically.

This evening should not be too bad. There will be more clouds around, with maybe a couple showers. There’s a chance some storms develop out ahead of the main line that is expected tonight. If you are doing anything this evening, I would have the umbrella just in case. Temperatures will struggle to cool down. It will be in the 60s and 70s, so very warm.

Tonight will be wet and stormy. A cold front will be pushing in bringing a line of storms. Where these storms initiate is the question. It should be somewhere in between Shreveport and Natchitoches. From there and back west, there should not be much of a severe threat. To the east, there is a slight risk which is a level 2 out of 5. It will mostly be for strong straight-line winds, but a quick spin-up tornado is certainly possible. Make sure to have some way of receiving alerts during the night. Make sure your phones are not on silent and to keep them charged just in case. Also, tie down any Christmas decorations so they don’t blow away.

That cold front Friday night will push all the rain out of the ArkLaTex early Saturday morning. I have now a 20% chance for a quick shower in the morning. Then a quick shower is possible in the afternoon. With that said, I expect some of the clouds to also clear out as the day wears on. So, there could be some sunshine in the afternoon! The cold front will also knock temperatures back down. Temperatures in the morning will be in the lower 50s and we just won’t warm up much in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the 50s.

Sunday and Monday will go back to mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain. A few clouds are still possibly, but it will be very beautiful weather. It will be cold Sunday morning. Some areas are likely to see frost if not freezing temperatures! By the afternoon, temperatures will also be in the upper 50s Sunday, and mid 60s on Monday. So a little closer to seasonable heat. Whether you are out late or up early in the mornings, you may want a jacket.

Tuesday also looks to be on the dry side. There should not be any rain as the sunshine persists. A few clouds will also mix their way in. With the sunshine, temperatures will heat back up to the 70s. So, it will be warm.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be mostly dry. A couple showers are possible though. Just low rain chances as of now. I do expect more cloud cover during the day and not as much sunshine. It will continue to be very warm with temperatures getting up to the mid 70s.

Have a fantastic Friday and an even better weekend!

