Shreveport man arrested, accused of sharing child porn on social media

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 28-year-old man from Shreveport is behind bars after reportedly distributing child pornography on social media.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit arrested Joshua Turner, 28. He was charged with 26 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and 21 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

LSP officials say the investigation started back in November when the Special Victims Unit got a tip from the Attorney General’s Office that Turner was sharing child sex abuse materials on social media. A search warrant was obtained and executed Thursday. Turner was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

