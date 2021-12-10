Severe weather possible for parts of the ArkLaTex Friday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A round of strong to severe storms is expected to impact some, but not all, of the ArkLaTex Friday night, primarily after midnight. Areas of northwest Louisiana and east Texas primarily south of I-20 appear to be at greatest risk.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of the ArkLaTex under a “Slight” risk of severe weather.

Severe weather outlook for Friday night (KSLA News 12)

Damaging wind gusts above 60 mph are the primary concern, but there is a risk of a tornado or 2 and perhaps some hail up to quarter-sized in the strongest storms.

Severe weather impacts expected Friday night (KSLA News 12)

Not everyone will see storms and many may not see any rain at all tonight. Futuretrack is showing an isolated storm threat possible this evening. If you live around the I-30 corridor this is probably the only chance you’ll have at seeing any severe weather. At 8pm an isolated storm or 2 is possible across parts of northeast Texas headed into southwest Arkansas.

Futuretrack at 8pm Friday evening (KSLA News 12)

For the remainder of the area storms will likely not develop until sometime after midnight and may skip much of the ArkLaTex in the process. By midnight Futuretrack shows storms starting to flare up in parts of east Texas and northwest Louisiana.

Futuretrack at midnight (KSLA News 12)

Storms will quickly form into a line stretching from near Center, Texas to Mansfield, Coushatta and Arcadia, Louisiana by 2am.

Futuretrack at midnight (KSLA News 12)

The line of storms will head southeast and are expected to clear Sabine and Natchitoches parishes by 5am.

Futuretrack at 5am Saturday (KSLA News 12)

With the threat for severe weather coming through during the overnight it’s important to have a way to get weather alerts. The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be here monitoring the storms until they have cleared the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can stay First Alert with the latest information on tonight’s storm threat:

