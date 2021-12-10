Sabine Parish man arrested after high-speed police chase

VERNON PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 22-year-old man from Zwolle is behind bars after an alleged high-speed chase with law enforcement.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says around 6 p.m. Thursday night (Dec. 9), deputies were contacted by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office about a chase. The suspect was reportedly heading south from Sabine Parish on Highway 171.

The male driver, later identified as Tristen Dupuis, 22, had allegedly stolen a vehicle in Sabine Parish. Multiple law enforcement agencies were staged in the Hornbeck and Anacoco areas. Not long later, deputies saw a light-colored SUV speeding southbound. Law enforcement officials began to chase it.

The driver reportedly pulled into the parking lot of the Dollar General in Hornbeck and hit a pickup truck while trying to drive out of the parking lot. Officials say Dupuis refused to stop and got back onto Highway 171 and headed south. Deputies say they say Dupuis weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed.

Dupuis then reportedly turned onto Highway 111 E, then onto Cold Springs Loop.

A short time later, officers with the Leesville Police Department encountered the SUV headed east on Highway 28. Officials say Dupuis continued to drive recklessly, sometimes reaching speeds of around 120 mph.

Law enforcement continued to chase the SUV to the area of Laurel Hill Road, where Dupuis reportedly drove through the locked gate of High Hopes Hunting Club. That’s when Dupuis abandoned the SUV and ran away into some woods.

Officers established a perimeter and K9 officers began a search.

Dupuis was taken into custody just before 7 a.m. after he was found hiding in the wood line near a lease road. Officials say he was wet and had lost his shoes.

Dupuis was taken to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office jail and charged with the following:

Reckless operation of a vehicle

Illegal possession of stolen goods

Criminal damage to property

Aggravated assault

Hit and run

Warrant out of Sabine Parish relating to the stolen SUV

Bond has not yet been set.

