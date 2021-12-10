Residents of Woodlawn Terrace Apartments speak on recent living conditions, eviction notices

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents of the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments have complained of maintenance issues for months now. After a Facebook video recently surfaced of the living conditions, KSLA News 12 went back out to the property to get answers on what is being done.

“They told me pay my light bill with my rent and they cut my lights off. I have a four-year-old daughter,” said resident Shumbrilla Jonson.

According to residents, problems continue to arise at the complex. Now, some are even saying they have been served eviction notices.

A grandmother who says she is raising two of her daughter’s kids just got a notice today.

“I haven’t paid for November and December because everything in my house needs to be fixed,” she said.

Morty Weiss and his brother say the apartment has new ownership.

“Any resident that came here about a maintenance issue, we started working on it,” he said.

They say they are stepping in to represent the new owner and give the place a facelift. The two head E & M Management.

“I came in from New York. He doesn’t live in the country, the owner. He told me what condition the property’s in, and he told me the place was neglected by the old owner,” Weiss said.

When asked what their top priorities are, this is how they responded:

“First when we first started, when I walked here was the trash. So I can’t walk into a place and see trash all over the place. I cleaned that up. Second was water. I called the plumbers right away and fixed that.”

Tenants are calling in on reinforcements like community activist Alvin Oliver to make sure more is done.

“We’re reaching out to fire Marshall, exposed wires everywhere, we’re reaching out to EPA,” he said.

Attorney J. Antonio Florence says tenants have the right to fight back.

“As it relates to eviction notices, the tenants have certain rights to file an answer to those eviction notices. They have a right to say these things aren’t happening to the property,” he said.

Weiss says they have 46 apartments under contract being upgraded. He says they continue working on plumbing, roofs, mold and rodent issues.

