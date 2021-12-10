Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Residents of Woodlawn Terrace Apartments speak on recent living conditions, eviction notices

(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents of the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments have complained of maintenance issues for months now. After a Facebook video recently surfaced of the living conditions, KSLA News 12 went back out to the property to get answers on what is being done.

“They told me pay my light bill with my rent and they cut my lights off. I have a four-year-old daughter,” said resident Shumbrilla Jonson.

According to residents, problems continue to arise at the complex. Now, some are even saying they have been served eviction notices.

A grandmother who says she is raising two of her daughter’s kids just got a notice today.

“I haven’t paid for November and December because everything in my house needs to be fixed,” she said.

Morty Weiss and his brother say the apartment has new ownership.

“Any resident that came here about a maintenance issue, we started working on it,” he said.

They say they are stepping in to represent the new owner and give the place a facelift. The two head E & M Management.

“I came in from New York. He doesn’t live in the country, the owner. He told me what condition the property’s in, and he told me the place was neglected by the old owner,” Weiss said.

When asked what their top priorities are, this is how they responded:

“First when we first started, when I walked here was the trash. So I can’t walk into a place and see trash all over the place. I cleaned that up. Second was water. I called the plumbers right away and fixed that.”

Tenants are calling in on reinforcements like community activist Alvin Oliver to make sure more is done.

“We’re reaching out to fire Marshall, exposed wires everywhere, we’re reaching out to EPA,” he said.

Attorney J. Antonio Florence says tenants have the right to fight back.

“As it relates to eviction notices, the tenants have certain rights to file an answer to those eviction notices. They have a right to say these things aren’t happening to the property,” he said.

Weiss says they have 46 apartments under contract being upgraded. He says they continue working on plumbing, roofs, mold and rodent issues.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesquite, Texas, police say 31-year-old double homicide suspect Jamarcus J. Richardson walked...
Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Demond Taylor Jr. is wanted for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Suspect identified after 2-year-old girl shot
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity
Jamarcus Richardson, 31.
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in vehicle; warrant issued for suspect

Latest News

Christopher Williams, 23 of West Monroe
West Monroe man wanted on attempted murder charge captured in Arkansas
Marshall nonprofit offering rental assistance to some East Texas residents
Issues continue at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments
Issues continue at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments
Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La.
Lawsuit to be filed on behalf of former Shriners nurses fired for refusing COVID vaccine