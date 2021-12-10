Record highs followed by possible strong storms overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we continue to track likely record highs across the region this afternoon followed by the potential for strong and severe storms during the overnight hours. The biggest concern with the potential for severe weather continues to be the potential for strong and damaging winds with potential spin up tornado possible. Behind the cold front we are tracking much cooler weather over the weekend with 50s in the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. Next week though the warm weather will quickly return with highs back in the 70s on Tuesday. There is some potential for showers on Tuesday, but most of the week is trending dry for the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking the potential for damaging winds associated with a line of storms developing overnight for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for some toasty temperatures for today. Temperatures this morning are already starting off around the 70 degree mark and with highs this afternoon likely being in the low 80s, which would be a record. Now while we could see some isolated showers during the day it is increasingly likely that it won’t be until the late evening hours until any strong storms potential exists for the region. The main reason for that is that while the atmosphere will be very unstable there won’t be any ‘trigger’ to tap into all of that instability. That will change after 11 PM as the front begins to push into the ArkLaTex with a line of storms developing around I-30 and then pushing through the region. With this line of strong storms the biggest concern will be the potential for damaging winds, but as we have seen in the past an isolated spin up tornado may be possible. Some models do indicate that the line of storms may not form until south of Shreveport, and the initiation of these storms will need to be followed closely. The line of storms should clear out of the region by 6 AM and the severe weather threat will end.

Behind the line of strong storms and cold front we are tracking much cooler weather for the region over the weekend. Cloud cover on Saturday will be fairly persistent with the potential for an isolated shower along with temperatures that will be we falling throughout the morning and holding in the low 50s during the afternoon. The high temperatures Saturday will likely occur just after midnight. As we get to Sunday after a cold morning with lows in the 30s we are expecting the return of sunshine along with high temperatures that will be in the upper 50s across the ArkLaTex.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a warming trend for the viewing area. Temperatures on Monday will return to the mid-60s with ample sunshine. Tuesday will likely see the 70s return, but there is the potential for some scattered showers across East Texas. But Wednesday the warmup continues with more mid-70s likely and again stay well above average on Thursday.

So if you like warm weather there is plenty of that on the way over the next week. In the meantime, make sure you have a way to get alerts tonight! Have a great weekend!

