Pickup, motorcycle collide, critically hurting motorcyclist and closing part of Youree Drive

A motorcyclist was in critical condition after his Suzuki motorcycle and a Honda Ridgeline pickup collided in the 3400 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport the evening of Dec. 9, 2021.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision that shut down part of Youree Drive in Shreveport for almost two hours.

Authorities on the scene on Youree Drive at Stratford Avenue said his injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The area of Youree Drive about a quarter mile south of East Kings Highway was reopened to traffic at 8:11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the crash happened at 6:17 p.m.

The motorcyclist was southbound on Youree when a Honda Ridgeline pickup pulled out from Stratford and collided with the Suzuki motorcycle.

Police took the truck’s driver in for questioning.

At one point, SPD had a half dozen units on the scene.

