MISSING: Man from Webster Parish last seen Dec. 4 in Minden

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Sheriff’s office officials say John Wayne Harrah, 39, was last seen Dec. 4 in the area of Guy Miller Road in Minden. He was last seen driving a white 2009 Pontiac G6 with Louisiana license plate number 341 EEX.

Harrah is 6′ tall and weighs about 170 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 318-377-1515.

