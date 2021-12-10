Getting Answers
MISSING: Man from Webster Parish last seen Dec. 4 in Minden

John Wayne Harrah was last seen Dec. 4, 2021 in Minden, La.
John Wayne Harrah was last seen Dec. 4, 2021 in Minden, La.(Webster Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Sheriff’s office officials say John Wayne Harrah, 39, was last seen Dec. 4 in the area of Guy Miller Road in Minden. He was last seen driving a white 2009 Pontiac G6 with Louisiana license plate number 341 EEX.

Harrah is 6′ tall and weighs about 170 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 318-377-1515.

