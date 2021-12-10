Getting Answers
La. activist appears in court over electioneering charge; defense’s request for judge to be recused denied

Breka Peoples, a community activist, appeared in court Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in relation to an electioneering charge from 2020.(WILX)
By Ashley Bell
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana activist, Breka Peoples, appeared in a DeSoto Parish courtroom Friday, Dec. 10 to face allegations of campaigning or protesting at an early voting site in 2020.

Friday’s hearing was to potentially recuse Judge Amy McCartney from the case. Attorneys for the defense argued Judge McCartney would not be a fair and impartial judge during trial based on her past history with the defendant. The defense subpoenaed 21 witnesses, but only seven were called to the stand, including Peoples. Most of the witness said they were only at the polling place to vote and that they were not campaigning or protesting.

Mansfield City Councilwoman Mary Green testified that she organized a campaign to get 100 Black men to the polls. She stated she posted a flyer about the effort on Facebook.

That day, close to 50 Black men in black suits arrived at the polling site, reportedly to either stand in solidarity or to vote. Witnesses testified the situation was calm and peaceful until a Registrar of Voters worker came out and reportedly started yelling at the group, saying they had to leave if they weren’t voting.

Peoples testified that while she was streaming live to Facebook that day, Judge McCartney was watching the stream along with her husband. The defense argued this made her a possible witness.

Much of the state’s argument focused on getting the motion to recuse dismissed. The state argued the defense showed no facts to bias or prejudice beyond allegations. The state claims the defense didn’t prove Judge McCartney can’t conduct a fair trial.

The judge presiding over the hearing says the only thing he could see worth noting was the Facebook Live. He said the witnesses didn’t say anything about why Judge McCartney should be removed. Ultimately, the judge said he didn’t hear enough proof to show Judge McCartney is biased and threw out the defense’s motion for recusal.

Peoples’ next court date is scheduled for sometime in 2022.

