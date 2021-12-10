Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Hundreds sign petition to reopen Popeyes buffet in Lafayette

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this life, you have two choices; you can mourn the loss of one of the greatest culinary institutions in Acadiana, or you can take action.

Earlier this week, Lafayette’s Hot 107.9 reported the legendary, last of its kind Popeyes buffet at the Pinhook Road location would never return, shuttered by the onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020.

The news sent shockwaves and heartbreak through south Louisiana. Never again would patrons be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat biscuits, fried chicken, and mashed potatoes for less than $12.

Days after the news broke, over 220 people have signed a Change.org petition to bring back the buffet.

“We the people request that the last Popeyes buffet be reopened, to serve as a beacon of hope for fried chicken lovers everywhere,” organizer M. Richard wrote.

“This is a national staple,” one petitioner wrote. “Even Anthony Bourdain dined at the location for three days in a row.”

PREVIOUS STORY: The last Popeyes buffet in the world has closed for good

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesquite, Texas, police say 31-year-old double homicide suspect Jamarcus J. Richardson walked...
Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities
A motorcyclist was in critical condition after his Suzuki motorcycle and a Honda Ridgeline...
Pickup, motorcycle collide, critically hurting motorcyclist and closing part of Youree Drive
Residents of Woodlawn Terrace Apartments speak on recent living conditions, eviction notices
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La.
Lawsuit to be filed on behalf of former Shriners nurses fired for refusing COVID vaccine

Latest News

Texarkana leaders plan to use grant to expand farmers market
The teen allegedly pointed a gun at the undercover office.
Teen arrested after allegedly pointing gun at undercover SPD officer
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Joshua David Turner, DOB: 6/17/1993
Shreveport man arrested, accused of sharing child porn on social media