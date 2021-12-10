Grambling to announce new head football coach Friday morning

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - The Grambling State University Department of Athletics will introduce its new head football coach Friday, Dec. 10.

The university dismissed its previous head coach, Broderick Fobbs, back in mid-November. Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator Terrence Graves has been serving as interim head coach. Graves will serve as the coach for the upcoming Bayou Classic on Dec. 18.

Grambling will make the announcement at 10 a.m. Friday at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. President Richard Gallot Jr. and VP of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott will be in attendance.

