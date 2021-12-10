Getting Answers
Garth Brooks tickets go on sale, thousands face long wait

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during...
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans love the sound of “Callin’ Baton Rouge” blaring through Tiger Stadium on game day.

“I just feel like he’s huge in Baton Rouge, I mean everybody knows ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge,” said fan Caroline Beene.

For alumnus Korey Ryder, the chance to see the artist behind the beloved song, Garth Brooks, in concert in Death Valley was something he didn’t want to miss.

RELATED: ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’: Garth Brooks concert tickets on sale Friday

“I said that if he ever came back to Louisiana I wouldn’t take that lightly and so a buddy of mine that I went to LSU with, we teamed up and whoever got in first got the tickets, and so when the waiting room opened at 9 o’clock I was in, and so when the ticket sales started at ten, I was about 2,200 people in the queue and within five minutes I was in and able to select seats,” Ryder said.

But some people had issues getting tickets.

On Facebook and Twitter, many said TicketMaster was kicking you out of the line or you were having issues buying.

A screenshot of the confirmation of successfully purchasing tickets to Garth Brooks in Tiger...
A screenshot of the confirmation of successfully purchasing tickets to Garth Brooks in Tiger Stadium on TicketMaster.com.(TicketMaster.com/Viewer Submitted)

However, if you buy from a third-party site, there’s no way for you to know if you have been ripped off or not.

Ticket officials said they only release the bar codes for the tickets 24-48 hours before the event.

Plus, according to a report from our sister station in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Garth Brooks was set to play earlier this year but had to be canceled people who bought from third parties were unable to get a refund.

At this time there are still tickets available on TicketMaster.com. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 30.

