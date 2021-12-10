Festival of the Bonfires returns in the River Parishes
LUTCHER, La. (WVUE) - A tradition older than 300 years is set to return after interruptions of COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida just in time to spread some much-needed holiday cheer.
The River Parishes are ready to light it up with the Festival of the Bonfires starting tonight as the levee will be lit up along River Road through St. John and St. James Parishes. Bands and delicious cajun cuisine can be found every night at the festival’s main site at Lutcher Park.
Here’s a weekend schedule:
Thursday, December 9 (5:30 PM - 11:00 PM):
5:30 PM - Doors open
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM - Music By: Mothership
9:00 PM - 11 PM - Music By: ROCK SHOW NOLA
Friday, December 10 (2 PM - MIDNIGHT):
2:00 PM—Festival Opens
4:00 PM - 6:00PM - Music By: Kaleb Olivier
3:45 PM Pick up Gumbos
4:00 PM—Judge Divisions Gumbo Cook-off
5:00 PM- Judge Final Gumbos, Potato Salad, Bread Pudding
6:15 PM —Cook-off Results
7:00 PM—Bonfire Lighting on the Levee* Free Bus Shuttle
7:00—9:00 PM— Music By: Nashville South
Picture of Band
10:00 PM—12:00 AM— Music By: KARMA
Saturday, December 11 (8 AM - MIDNIGHT):
9:00 AM—Festival Opens
9:00 AM - 4-H Cookie Contest
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM—Art Contest
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM—Bonfire Contest
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM—Children’s Pageant (Stage)
11:00 AM -1:00 PM- SANTA @ Festival
12:00 PM - Art Show/Bonfire Contest/ Danielle’s Dance Academy
1:00 - 3:00 PM -Music By: Peyton Falgoust
4:00 PM - Teen/Miss Pageant (Stage)
Announcements of Queens and Visiting Queens
6:30 PM - Lighting of Bonfire on Festival Grounds
6:45 PM - 32nd Annual Firework Show
7:00—9:00 PM—Music By: Contraflow
10:00—12:00 AM — Music by: The Molly Ringwalds
Sunday, December 12 (8 AM - 6 PM):
8:00 AM—Festival Opens
8:30 AM - 1/2 Mile Kids Run/Walk
9:00 AM - 5K Run/Walk
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM--Car Show
10:30 AM - Announcements of Art Winner/Bonfire Contest/Scholarship
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM- SANTA @ Festival
11:00 AM- 1:00 PM Children’s Entertainment:
Gramercy Magnet School
Chanel Bell Choir/Cheerleaders
Laplace Elementary School
Yvonne’s Directions in Dance
LHS Atomic Marching Band
LHS Varsity Cheerleaders
LHS Purple Jazz/Periquettes
1:00 – 3:00 PM – Music By: Mike Broussard and Night Train
4-6 PM - Music By: Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition Band
