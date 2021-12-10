Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS: Saturday, Dec. 11 is Election Day in La.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 is Election Day in Louisiana.
Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 is Election Day in Louisiana.(WVIR)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, Dec. 11 is Election Day in Louisiana.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding residents that there are elections in 35 parishes across the state, including: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Avoyelles, Ascension, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Grant, Iberia, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Orleans, Rapides, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Union, Vernon, Washington, and West Carroll.

Elections of note in the ArkLaTex include the runoff race for the District 1 seat in the Bossier City Council, plus the massive bond proposal in Shreveport.

RELATED STORIES
Early voting numbers strikingly low ahead of Shreveport’s bond election

According to staggering new numbers from the Caddo Registrar of Voters, hardly a fraction of registered voters in the city have cast a ballot, early or absentee.

Change this caption before publishing
Bossier City to vote on runoff election Saturday, Dec. 11

Brian Hammons and Michael Lombardino are in the runoff for the seat.

Brian Hammons and Michael Lombardino are in the runoff for Bossier District One councilmember.
LIST: What’s on the Shreveport bond proposal?

Voters in Shreveport will decide the fate of a colossal $242 million bond proposal. If approved, the city could see substantial improvements to its infrastructure and operations — from a new police headquarters to enhancements at city parks.

Shreveport Government Plaza

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS

  • Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
  • Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com
  • Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
  • Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile
  • Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote.
  • Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov

Absentee ballots much be returned to the Registrar of Voters Office by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Voters without internet access can call 800-883-2805 to get information about their polling place.

For more info, call the number above, or email elections@sos.la.gov.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesquite, Texas, police say 31-year-old double homicide suspect Jamarcus J. Richardson walked...
Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities
A motorcyclist was in critical condition after his Suzuki motorcycle and a Honda Ridgeline...
Pickup, motorcycle collide, critically hurting motorcyclist and closing part of Youree Drive
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La.
Lawsuit to be filed on behalf of former Shriners nurses fired for refusing COVID vaccine
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

Latest News

On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Grambling State University announced its new head football coach, Hue...
Hue Jackson announced as 14th head coach at Grambling State
GSU announces Hue Jackson as new head football coach
GSU announces Hue Jackson as new head football coach
GSU announces Hue Jackson as head football coach
James Hadot live from Grambling State University
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates dueing an NFL football game...
Glenn Foster was found dead in a police cruiser upon arrival at Ala. medical facility, attorneys say