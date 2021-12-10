ELECTION DAY REMINDERS: Saturday, Dec. 11 is Election Day in La.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, Dec. 11 is Election Day in Louisiana.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding residents that there are elections in 35 parishes across the state, including: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Avoyelles, Ascension, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Grant, Iberia, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Orleans, Rapides, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Union, Vernon, Washington, and West Carroll.

Elections of note in the ArkLaTex include the runoff race for the District 1 seat in the Bossier City Council, plus the massive bond proposal in Shreveport.

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com

Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov

Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote.

Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov

Absentee ballots much be returned to the Registrar of Voters Office by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Voters without internet access can call 800-883-2805 to get information about their polling place.

For more info, call the number above, or email elections@sos.la.gov.

