Doctors encourage people to roll up their sleeve for National Flu Vaccination Week

Doctor recommend getting vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.
By Jade Myers
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The week of Dec. 6 is National Influenza Vaccination Week. Doctors are urging everyone to take precautions as we enter the early months of flu season.

Both the flu and COVID-19 can be spread through close contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Doctors say the best way to protect yourself from both illnesses is by getting vaccinated if you can.

“It is very important for folks to get vaccinated against flu and COVID so that we can, number one, prevent illness and death in the community and keep folks out of the hospital. And number two, reduce the transmission of these to other people who may not be able to be vaccinated,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, infectious disease specialist at LSU Health Shreveport.

Click here for more information from the CDC about the flu.

