BAFans, guess who’s coming back March 25-26, 2023

While you wait, relive their aerial maneuvers in videos, photos from when the Blue Angels were here in 2017
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) — #BAFans, guess who’s coming back in 2023.
After a six-year hiatus, the Blue Angels again will be the stars of the Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base.
The U.S. Navy flight demonstration team announced its 2023 schedule this week.
And the 32-show circuit has the pilots and their F/A-18C Hornets performing aerial maneuvers in the skies over Northwest Louisiana on March 25-26 of that year.
While we wait for their return in 15 months, here’s a look back in video and photos at how the Blue Angels wowed crowds during the 2017 air show.
Courtesy of 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs, here’s a recap of all the performers at the 2017 Defenders of Liberty air show at Barksdale Air Force Base:
