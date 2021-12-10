Getting Answers
#BAFans, guess who’s coming back March 25-26, 2023

While you wait, relive their aerial maneuvers in videos, photos from when the Blue Angels were here in 2017
F/A-18C Hornets assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, fly...
F/A-18C Hornets assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, fly in formation over Jacksonville, Fla., during the 2012 Sea and Sky Spectacular. The U.S. Navy has a 237-year heritage of defending freedom and projecting and protecting U.S. interests around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Parker)(MC1 John Parker | U.S. Navy)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) — #BAFans, guess who’s coming back in 2023.

After a six-year hiatus, the Blue Angels again will be the stars of the Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The U.S. Navy flight demonstration team announced its 2023 schedule this week.

And the 32-show circuit has the pilots and their F/A-18C Hornets performing aerial maneuvers in the skies over Northwest Louisiana on March 25-26 of that year.

While we wait for their return in 15 months, here’s a look back in video and photos at how the Blue Angels wowed crowds during the 2017 air show.

Caption

Courtesy of 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs, here’s a recap of all the performers at the 2017 Defenders of Liberty air show at Barksdale Air Force Base:

LOUISIANA!!!! We are headed your way this week for the Barksdale AFB Air Show! Who is coming out to see us!? Tag your friends!! Change your cover photo! Tell the world!! Have a wonderful Tuesday, friends!

Posted by U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Good morning, Barksdale AFB! Your #BAmaintainers unloaded the C-130 they arrived on and the jets are soon to follow! Who's excited for this weekend's air show?.

Posted by U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Thursday, May 4, 2017

Are you ready for this weekend's air show, #BarksdaleAFB? Our #BAMaintainers made sure the jets are in top performing...

Posted by U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Friday, May 5, 2017

Thanks for the great show today, #BarksdaleAFB! We had a blast soaring your skies and we can't wait to do it again tomorrow. What was your favorite aerobatic maneuver today?

Posted by U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Saturday, May 6, 2017

Squeaky clean, #BAFans! Your #BAMaintainers wiped down the jets, making them shine for today's #defendersofliberty #bafbairshow!

Posted by U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Sunday, May 7, 2017

Thanks for a great show, #bafbairshow! We had a great time performing for y'all this weekend and we'll be seeing everyone at the Memphis Airshow next week!

Posted by U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Sunday, May 7, 2017

Thank you for everything @BAFBAirShow! @cityofpensacola we will be smoking the beach this evening around 6:45 pm CDT. West to East transit!

Posted by U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Sunday, May 7, 2017

