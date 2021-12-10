BAFans, guess who’s coming back March 25-26, 2023

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) — #BAFans, guess who’s coming back in 2023.

After a six-year hiatus, the Blue Angels again will be the stars of the Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The U.S. Navy flight demonstration team announced its 2023 schedule this week.

And the 32-show circuit has the pilots and their F/A-18C Hornets performing aerial maneuvers in the skies over Northwest Louisiana on March 25-26 of that year.

While we wait for their return in 15 months, here’s a look back in video and photos at how the Blue Angels wowed crowds during the 2017 air show.

Courtesy of 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs, here’s a recap of all the performers at the 2017 Defenders of Liberty air show at Barksdale Air Force Base:

