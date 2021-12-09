Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

West Monroe man wanted on attempted murder charge captured in Arkansas

Christopher Williams, 23 of West Monroe
Christopher Williams, 23 of West Monroe(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in south Arkansas have captured a man wanted on a warrant out of northeast Louisiana.

The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department received a call about a suspicious person Thursday morning. Police say they made contact with him in the 700 block of Hickory Street in Texarkana, Ark. around 8:00 a.m.

Texarkana police say they identified him as Christopher Williams, 23, of West Monroe.

According to a news release from the police department, Williams is wanted for attempted second-degree murder out of Ouachita Parish.

Williams was taken into custody, transported to the Miller County Jail, and is currently awaiting extradition to Monroe.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesquite, Texas, police say 31-year-old double homicide suspect Jamarcus J. Richardson walked...
Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Demond Taylor Jr. is wanted for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Suspect identified after 2-year-old girl shot
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity
Jamarcus Richardson, 31.
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in vehicle; warrant issued for suspect

Latest News

Omicron variant
Omicron cases increasing in Louisiana, mostly in New Orleans area
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,415 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Commission to again take up proposal to require pit bull owners to spay/neuter dogs
Marshall nonprofit offering rental assistance to residents of east Texas