Texas Lottery warns against gifting lotto tickets to children

Texas Lottery director of media relations Lauren Callahan talks on how gifting to children can create a real problem.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas lottery tickets have been a popular stocking stuffer, but are perhaps not a good idea for everyone, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

The lottery commission has a request for parents about the problems giving tickets to the underage can cause.

“What you want to do is get on one and stay on that one and don’t jump around. because your odds are like 1 in 3, 1 in 4,” said lottery player Jeff Welch.

Lottery tickets are often given as a present this time of year.

But lottery officials say pay attention to who you’re giving them to.

“The Texas lottery’s responsible gambling program has been certified by both the National Council on Problem Gambling and the World Lottery Association, and throughout the year Texas Lottery emphasizes responsible gambling. But they are not a proper gift for individuals younger that 18 years old. Retailers are prohibited by law to redeem tickets for anyone under 18 years old,” said Texas Lottery director of media relations Lauren Callahan.

Aside from the fact the lottery ticket can not be redeemed, lottery officials say gifting to children can create a whole new problem.

“Research from the National Council on Problem Gambling shows that the earlier the person’s participation in or even exposure to gambling in childhood, the more like they are to develop a gambling problem. Gambling during childhood is in many cases through a lottery product given to them through a lack of awareness,” Callahan says.

Adults can weigh the risk of playing the lottery, but kids may not get the ramifications of gambling.

“Lottery products are appropriate gifts for adults and only from adults. Because lottery tickets aren’t child’s play,” says Callahan.

If you or someone you know is affected by problem gambling there are resources that can help. Click here for the Gamblers Anonymous website.

