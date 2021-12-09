Strong storms Friday night then a cooler weekend

(KSLA) - Storms will be arriving late Friday and could bring some severe weather. Gusty winds is the main concern. This is from a cold front that will also drop temperatures by the weekend.

This evening will be mostly cloudy with not much sunshine. The rain should stay away though. So, if you have any evening plans, you should not need an umbrella. Temperatures will not be cooling down much at all. Even after sunset, it will still be in the 60s.

Overnight, the clouds will remain in place. There should not be much, if any rain though. However, in the morning there could be a couple isolated and light showers. It’ll be up to you to take an umbrella as you head out the door, but I personally think you can go without it during the day Friday. Temperatures overnight will cool only to the upper 50s to the lower and mid 60s! Very mild for December standards!

Friday will be a very warm day. Temperatures will get up to the upper 70s to lower 80s! If this happens, this would break the record set back just one year ago! There will be a lot of clouds with maybe a couple slight showers throughout the day. Overall, it will not be too bad. Don’t let the 50% chance of rain scare you. That is mostly for overnight.

Friday night looks to be wet and stormy. A cold front will be pushing in bringing a line of storms. There is a severe threat for just about all of the ArkLaTex overnight. This goes up to a slight risk which is a level 2 out of 5. It will mostly be for strong straight-line winds, but a quick spin-up tornado is certainly possible. Make sure to have some way of receiving alerts during the night. Make sure your phones are not on silent and to keep them charged just in case.

That cold front Friday night will push all the rain out of the ArkLaTex early Saturday morning. I have now a 10% chance for a quick shower. I expect some of the clouds to also clear out as the day wears on. So, there could be some sunshine in the afternoon! The cold front will also knock temperatures back down. Temperatures in the morning will be in the lower 50s and we just won’t warm up much in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the 50s.

Sunday and Monday will go back to mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain. A few clouds are still possibly, but it will be some beautiful weather. Temperatures will also be in the upper 50s Sunday and lower to mid 60s on Monday. So a little closer to seasonable heat. Whether you are out late or up early in the mornings, you may want a jacket.

Tuesday also looks to be on the dry side. There should not be any rain as the sunshine persists. A few clouds will also mix their way in. With the sunshine, temperatures will heat back up to the 70s. So, it will be warm.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be mostly dry with little to no rain. I do expect more cloud cover during the day. It will continue to be very warm with temperatures getting up to the mid 70s.

Have a thrifty Thursday and an even better rest of the week!

