Severe weather potential overnight Friday into Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continues to track very warm temperatures over the next couple of days followed by a strong cold front late Friday night that could bring severe weather to the region. Following the front we are expecting a dry but chilly weekend before temperatures begin to take off once again as we go through next week. It is increasingly likely that we will see multiple days with high temperatures that will surpass the 70 degree mark.

A strong cold front will roll through the ArkLaTex late Friday night and early Saturday bringing the potential for severe weather. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably because while you may need a jacket early in the morning, we are tracking a major warm up on the way this afternoon with high temperatures likely close to the 80 degree mark. This is likely even though we are going to be dealing with mostly cloudy skies and the potential for a hit or miss shower during the day, which is just a sign of how warm the airmass we are in is.

As we move to Friday and the region the ArkLaTex will dominated by the cold front and the after effects from it. During the day on Friday hit and miss showers will be possible during the day, but overall will be very isolated in nature. Due to this, we are expecting high temperatures that will likely surpass records with highs potentially up in the low 80s. Now as for the severe weather potential it will come in two phases later Friday and Friday night. The first phase will be the potential for discrete thunderstorms to develop out ahead of the main cold front during the early evening hours Friday. There is a lot of uncertainty at whether or not these storm will ultimately develop, but if they do they could be strong with all severe weather hazards being possible. The second phase of the severe threat will happen during the overnight hours as a likely squall line develops just out ahead of the cold front and will move southeast through the region. The big concern here will be for damaging winds, but a spin up tornado is not out of the question. These storms will clear out of the region likely before most of you wake up Saturday morning.

Behind the cold front we are tracking a major cooldown for the region over the weekend. Temperatures will likely be falling during the day on Saturday with persistent cloud cover sticking around as well. As we get to Sunday we are expecting a return to sunshine, but the cooler weather will be sticking around with high temperatures that will only get up into the upper 50s.

Looking ahead to next week, well above average temperatures look to dominate not just the ArkLaTex, but the whole eastern half of the country. High temperatures will be back in the 70s by Tuesday and likely continuing through most of next week with limited chances for any wet weather. So I hope you like late October weather in December because that is what is on the way.

In the meantime, get ready some stormy weather Friday night! Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.