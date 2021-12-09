Marshall nonprofit offering rental assistance to residents of east Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A nonprofit foundation in Marshall is offering east Texas residents help with rental assistance.

The Tracy Andrus Foundation has operated for about two years with the goal of helping people in need get back on their feet. The foundation received $500,000 from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to help Texans recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

“This foundation was birthed out of the experiences that I had. I once was on the wrong side of the road, ended up in prison with a 57-year prison sentence. I did my time in Louisiana and Texas, and when I was released from prison in 1994, my hope was to be able to reach back and help somebody so they wouldn’t have to go down the same path that I went down,” said. Tracy Andrus, executive director of the Tracy Andrus Foundation.

Residents in Brewster, Culberson, Fannin, Grayson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Lubbock and Presidio counties are eligible to apply for assistance.

