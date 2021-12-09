GSU plans for security fence, cameras around campus move forward

UPDATE 12/9: The University of Louisiana Systems Board of Supervisors approved the first step in Grambling State University’s plan to add a security fence around campus. The school can amend its outlay submission to include protective fencing.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - To increase safety, Grambling State University is proposing to build a fence around the campus as part of its five-year capital outlay submission plan. This comes after several fatal shootings near the university. Officials say it will cost around 18 million dollars, and this isn’t being done because of the recent shootings.

The president says they have been working on increasing the security measures since Nov. 2020. The student’s safety and security are a top priority at Grambling State University. That’s why it was important for GSU President Rick Gallot to include it in the Capital Outlay Proposal. The university officials are asking state lawmakers to pay for the upgrades.

“The funding will come from the State of Louisiana. We’re estimating it somewhere between $18-$20 million range, but of course, as we go further into the actual design of it that could very well change,” said Rick Gallot, the GSU President.

Gallot says this project will not raise students’ tuition, and in addition to the fence, the project will upgrade security cameras. Plus it will add license plate readers so they know who’s on campus. Gallot says this plan is much larger than just security.

“The digital library is almost complete. We will be doing renovations for our student success center. Improvements in our athletic facility, would be another significant part of our campus master plan,” said Gallot.

He says they will roll out the complete plan next year. GSU Director of Communication Tisha Arnold says she’s grateful for the new vision for the campus.

“It’s a tremendous feeling to see and know we have the leadership in place that has the foresight,” said Tisha Arnold, the GSU Director of Communication.

Gallot says it will take five to ten years to complete all the proposed projects.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.