‘A great feeling’: Moffitt Audi, Caddo Commission, Louisiana Boardwalk donate gifts to ‘Toys For Tots’

Members of Moffitt Audi, Caddo Parish Commission and the general manager of the Louisiana...
Members of Moffitt Audi, Caddo Parish Commission and the general manager of the Louisiana Boardwalk organize donated bikes outside the Shreveport car dealership.(Christian Piekos)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s often said that the holiday season is less about receiving and more about giving. That sentiment was on full display Thursday morning at a Shreveport car dealership.

For at least 15 years, the generous team at Moffitt Audi and the compassionate staff of the Caddo Parish Commission have encouraged the community to collect gifts to donate to the U.S. Marines’ ‘Toys For Tots’ drive.

Surrounding an ornate Christmas tree inside Moffitt Audi, toys, donated by the community, piled high.

To make the moment even sweeter, Bill McFadden, general manager of the Louisiana Boardwalk, donated nearly two dozen bikes his family purchased for kids in need. Each year for over a decade, the McFadden’s have collected an additional two bikes to give away.

“It’s so important for a child to have something on Christmas morning, we have so many people in our community that just don’t have that ability,” McFadden said. “It’s a great feeling to know there are a bunch of kids out there with a great toy to wake up to.”

Tap or click here to learn more about ‘Toys For Tots’ and how to donate.

