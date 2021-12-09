Getting Answers
Global Strike Challenge 2021 awards ceremony hosted by Barksdale Air Force Base

Contest showcases Air Force’s heritage of competition and recognizes the “best of the best” in weapons systems, security operations
Participants in Global Strike Challenge 2021 talk openly during a GSC rundown Dec. 7, 2021, at...
Participants in Global Strike Challenge 2021 talk openly during a GSC rundown Dec. 7, 2021, at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City. The center provided a collaborative environment for airmen from across Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard to share ideas to help improve military readiness.(Source: Senior Airman Jonathan E. Ramos/U.S. Air Force)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) — After months of operations, maintenance and security forces competitions, scores were posted and several trophies were awarded to squadrons and airmen throughout the country Wednesday for Global Strike Challenge 2021.

The contest showcases the Air Force’s heritage of competition and recognizes the “best of the best” in weapons systems and security operations.

Even amid a global pandemic, around 450 airmen competed at nine bases throughout the U.S., including right here at Barksdale Air Force Base.

This year’s motto: “Strikers are One: Resilient, Credible, Lethal Team”.

“We really wanted to make sure that 2021′s Global Strike Challenge really demonstrated what these airmen are capable of, the tools they are using and how resilient they are because we have had our foot on the gas the whole time,” said Lt. Col. Blake Fore, director of Global Strike Challenge 2021.

Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of Global Strike Command, said his favorite part of the challenge is watching the airmen’s enthusiasm. “There are no allied bombers, so they know they represent more than themselves. For the men and women of the 20th Air Force, there are no allies in IBMS, so they know they represent more than themselves.

“To see the pride and morale, even amid a pandemic, but when we think about the mission set and what they know they are responsible for, it brings it home every day.”

Airmen at Barksdale took home four trophies.

The 11th Bomb Squadron earned the Bartsch Best Electronic Countermeasure trophy.

The 2nd Bomb Wing took home:

  1. the Best Conventional Weapons Load Team trophy,
  2. Best Nuclear Bomber Weapons Maintenance Team trophy, as well as,
  3. the Doolittle Trophy for Innovation Excellence.

The Doolittle Trophy recognizes the base’s innovation efforts and its dedication to staying competitive in the 21st century.

