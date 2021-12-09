Former Kilgore ISD student with toy gun arrested on high school campus

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Independent School District experienced an incident with what was found to be a toy gun on campus Thursday.

A post by the school district says a former student was found on the high school campus Thursday. The individual had a toy gun, and was arrested and removed from campus by Kilgore Police Department.

The district thanked parents and students who were quick to notify administrators of information they received regarding this individual. “The information they provided helped to keep our students and staff safe,” the district wrote on social media.

