Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Former Kilgore ISD student with toy gun arrested on high school campus

Kilgore ISD
Kilgore ISD
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Independent School District experienced an incident with what was found to be a toy gun on campus Thursday.

A post by the school district says a former student was found on the high school campus Thursday. The individual had a toy gun, and was arrested and removed from campus by Kilgore Police Department.

The district thanked parents and students who were quick to notify administrators of information they received regarding this individual. “The information they provided helped to keep our students and staff safe,” the district wrote on social media.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the scene.
Man shot in car dies from wounds; police investigate
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
Results are in for Election Day in Louisiana
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

CAPTION: Gerald Wayne Berry, 25, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on...
Man accused of shooting woman in her chest
A Geminid meteor as seen in a false-color image captured by NASA in 2011. (Source: NASA)
Geminids meteor shower to peak Dec. 13-14
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A 38-year-old man was critically injured Saturday (Dec. 11) when he was shot in the head while...
Driver shot in head, crashes into pole on St. Claude Avenue, NOPD says
New Orleans-born author Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice in a photo from October 2021,...
Anne Rice’s son announces mother’s death in touching social media post