Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Commission to again take up proposal to require pit bull owners to spay/neuter dogs

Citizens will have an opportunity to comment during a public hearing; watch it here
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
By Curtis Heyen and Chandler Watkins
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners today will hold a public hearing then consider a proposal by Commissioner John-Paul Young that he says will help control the pit bull population.

The Caddo Commission’ meeting Thursday, Dec. 9 starts at 3:30 p.m. Watch it here:

If approved, the ordinance would require pit bull owners to get their dogs spayed or neutered.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to learn what action, if any, commissioners took on Young’s proposal.

The commission discussed the proposal during a work session earlier this month.

At that time, multiple citizens expressed support for the proposal during the public comment period.

“It is in the interest of Caddo Parish citizens to reduce the number of pit bulls taken in and euthanized at Caddo Parish Animal Services and Mosquito Control,” according to Young’s proposal.

“This is about increasing the number of sterilizations so that we can decrease the euthanizations,” Young said previously.

People who oppose the proposition contend that it oversteps owners’ rights. Other critics say nature should run its course.

Young has said that his proposal would be similar to rules that require owners to get their dogs vaccinated against rabies. He said there will also be certain exemptions to the mandate:

  • if you show your dog in a kennel club,
  • are a licensed breeder,
  • are an intentional breeder,
  • or if your dog has a medical problem that prevents it from getting sterilized.

The commissioner also plans to have the parish sponsor any pit bulls that would need to be spayed or neutered under the mandate.

Below is the full agenda packet for today’s Caddo Commission meeting. It includes Young’s proposal and related documents:

________________________________________________________________________

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesquite, Texas, police say 31-year-old double homicide suspect Jamarcus J. Richardson walked...
Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Demond Taylor Jr. is wanted for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Suspect identified after 2-year-old girl shot
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity
Jamarcus Richardson, 31.
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in vehicle; warrant issued for suspect

Latest News

Christopher Williams, 23 of West Monroe
West Monroe man wanted on attempted murder charge captured in Arkansas
Omicron variant
Omicron cases increasing in Louisiana, mostly in New Orleans area
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,415 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Marshall nonprofit offering rental assistance to residents of east Texas