Commission to again take up proposal to require pit bull owners to spay/neuter dogs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners today will hold a public hearing then consider a proposal by Commissioner John-Paul Young that he says will help control the pit bull population.

If approved, the ordinance would require pit bull owners to get their dogs spayed or neutered.

The commission discussed the proposal during a work session earlier this month.

At that time, multiple citizens expressed support for the proposal during the public comment period.

“It is in the interest of Caddo Parish citizens to reduce the number of pit bulls taken in and euthanized at Caddo Parish Animal Services and Mosquito Control,” according to Young’s proposal.

“This is about increasing the number of sterilizations so that we can decrease the euthanizations,” Young said previously.

People who oppose the proposition contend that it oversteps owners’ rights. Other critics say nature should run its course.

Young has said that his proposal would be similar to rules that require owners to get their dogs vaccinated against rabies. He said there will also be certain exemptions to the mandate:

if you show your dog in a kennel club,

are a licensed breeder,

are an intentional breeder,

or if your dog has a medical problem that prevents it from getting sterilized.

The commissioner also plans to have the parish sponsor any pit bulls that would need to be spayed or neutered under the mandate.

