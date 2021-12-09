Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Argument leads to man being shot in torso; suspect in custody

(WRDW)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Miller County Deputies responded to reports of a shooting just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The incident occurred in the 7900 block of Line Ferry Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found Donald R. Hayworth Jr., 38, suffering from a gunshot to the torso. He was transported to St. Michael Hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

According to witnesses, Hayworth had been involved in an argument with Chris A. Basham, 34. During the argument, Hayworth was allegedly armed with a bat, and Basham allegedly had a shotgun and fired at Hayworth. Basham left the scene before MCSO deputies arrived.

Basham spoke with deputies over the phone and agreed to meet investigators at the Miller County Sheriff’s Office. Based on evidence collected by investigators, Basham was arrested and booked into the Miller County Detention Center on a charge of battery in the first-degree. A weapon believed to be involved in the incident was also recovered.

Basham is currently being held without bond pending his 1st Judicial Appearance.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesquite, Texas, police say 31-year-old double homicide suspect Jamarcus J. Richardson walked...
Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Demond Taylor Jr. is wanted for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Suspect identified after 2-year-old girl shot
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity
Jamarcus Richardson, 31.
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in vehicle; warrant issued for suspect

Latest News

Marshall nonprofit offering rental assistance to some East Texas residents
Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La.
Lawsuit to be filed on behalf of former Shriners nurses fired for refusing COVID vaccine
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Christopher Williams, 23 of West Monroe
West Monroe man wanted on attempted murder charge captured in Arkansas