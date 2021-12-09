Argument leads to man being shot in torso; suspect in custody

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Miller County Deputies responded to reports of a shooting just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The incident occurred in the 7900 block of Line Ferry Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found Donald R. Hayworth Jr., 38, suffering from a gunshot to the torso. He was transported to St. Michael Hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

According to witnesses, Hayworth had been involved in an argument with Chris A. Basham, 34. During the argument, Hayworth was allegedly armed with a bat, and Basham allegedly had a shotgun and fired at Hayworth. Basham left the scene before MCSO deputies arrived.

Basham spoke with deputies over the phone and agreed to meet investigators at the Miller County Sheriff’s Office. Based on evidence collected by investigators, Basham was arrested and booked into the Miller County Detention Center on a charge of battery in the first-degree. A weapon believed to be involved in the incident was also recovered.

Basham is currently being held without bond pending his 1st Judicial Appearance.

