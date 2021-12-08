Warm Friday, followed by nighttime storms and a cooler weekend

(KSLA) - Friday will have near record high temperatures, then a cold front will push in overnight bringing more rain. Some storms could be strong. Behind all the wet weather, the weekend looks to be very nice!

This evening will be pleasant with mostly clear skies. I do not expect any rain. So, if you’re heading out for any plans, you may only need to grab a jacket. Even then, it will not be as cold as previous nights. Temperatures this evening will be in the lower 50s.

Overnight, the clouds will be back on the increase. It will be mostly cloudy as you wake up Thursday morning. Despite the clouds, I don’t think there will be any rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer and only cool to the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Still cool enough to grab a jacket!

Thursday will be a really nice day. There will be little to no rain. If anything, a quick sprinkle. There should still be intervals of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be warming up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Well above the average for early to mid-December, so you won’t need that jacket on this day!

Friday will be a very warm day. Temperatures will get up to the upper 70s to lower 80s! This would likely break the record set back just one year ago! There will be a lot of clouds with maybe a couple slight showers throughout the day. Overall, it will not be too bad.

Friday night however looks to be wet and stormy. A cold front will be pushing in bringing a line of storms. There is now a severe threat for just about all of the ArkLaTex overnight. This goes up to a slight risk which is a level 2 out of 5. it will mostly be for strong straight-line winds, but a quick spin-up tornado is certainly possible. Make sure to have some way of receiving alerts during the night.

That cold front Friday night will push all the rain out of the ArkLaTex early Saturday morning. I have now a 10% chance for a quick shower. I expect some of the clouds to also clear out as the day wears on. So, there could be some sunshine in the afternoon! The cold front will also knock temperatures back down. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday and Monday will go back to mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain. A few clouds are still possibly, but it will be some beautiful weather. Temperatures will also be in the upper 50s and lower to mid 60s, so a little closer to seasonable heat. Whether you are out late or up early in the mornings, you may want that jacket.

Tuesday also looks to be on the dry side. There should not be any rain as the sunshine persists. A few clouds will also mix their way in. With the sunshine, temperatures will heat back up to the 70s. So, it will be warm.

Have a wonderful Wednesday and an even better rest of the week!

