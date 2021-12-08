TxDOT Tyler prepares fleet for winter weather season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While no ice or snow was in the forecast, TxDOT crews were busy spraying a pre-treat solution on Tuesday morning in the back lot of TxDOT’s Special Projects Facility in Tyler. The reason their sprayers were spitting solution was to prepare now for whatever the winter weather season could bring.

“Every year, we have our equipment from around the district and all sections in the area out to do calibrations to make sure that we’re ready to go when winter weather strikes,” said Jeff Williford, Public Information Office for TxDOT Tyler.

Their pre-season checkup included checking the equipment used to spray pre-treat solutions on East Texas roads before an ice event.

A TxDOT worker fills a bucket during the testing of equipment needed during the winter weather season. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

“They’re going through and checking the spouts, sprayers, and pressure,” Williford said. “To make sure that they’re all working, what kind of levels they’re at, and what kind of speeds they need to travel to make sure that the sprayers are covering the areas that they need to.”

Williford says the Tyler district is home to 10 dump trucks equipped with brine tanks. They also have three 18-wheeler tankers that primarily run on Interstate 20, their number one priority roadway.

TxDOT workers test out a dump truck equipped with a brine tank and sprayer. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

And while TxDOT prepares for winter, they want drivers to do the same.

“Winter weather may not be normal around here, but be ready,” Williford said. “Have a safety/emergency kit in your car. Always be safe and drive slower if there’s winter weather. If you don’t need to travel when there is ice on the roads, don’t. Just stay home and be safe.”

TYLER DISTRICT WINTER WEATHER STATS:

Tyler District Profile (Includes Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Gregg, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood Counties):

Population: 709,171

Lane Miles: 8,911

Daily vehicle Miles: 18,275,596

Registered Vehicles: 694,872

Tyler District Winter Weather Stats:

10 Brine Units (dump trucks with brine tanks installed) in Tyler District

1,600 gallon tanks

16,000 gallons total in Tyler District which includes: Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Gregg, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood Counties.

3 18-wheeler tankers

5,000 gallons each

Primarily run on IH-20 pretreatment

Some sections have ability to make brine at their yards

Mineola

Canton

Longview

Tyler Maintenance

Tyler North

Other Sections have storage tanks

130,000 gallon storage capacity in Tyler District

Palestine

Athens

Jacksonville

Rusk

Henderson

Plan of Action is done in Tier System

Not enough resources to treat every state road in district

Tier 1 is IH 20; US 271 and SH 110

Tier 2

Tier 3

16 total motor graders in the District (2 at each section)

Pickup trucks have brine units as well (200 gallons capacity on each)

Crews are planned and ready (10-12 man crews are 24 hour call)

7-9 days brine can stay active on roadways so when pre-treatment is done, it will stay active for that time period

