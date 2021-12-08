Suspect identified after 2-year-old girl shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police have now identified a suspect after a 2-year-old girl was shot in the Sunset Acres area on Dec. 2.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers posted on Facebook Wednesday, Dec. 8 with details about the suspect. Detectives have identified Demond Taylor Jr. as a suspect. He’s wanted on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, or use the free P3 Tips app. The report number is 21-160363.

