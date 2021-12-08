Strong storms possible Friday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle portion of the work week we have also reached the start of a warming trend for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this afternoon will likely return to the mid-60s thanks to more sunshine and this warming trend will continue through Friday. Thursday we are expecting highs in the upper 70s followed by a possible high of 80 on Friday. Now just as temperatures really start to get toasty we are tracking a strong cold front Friday evening that will bring cooler weather and the potential for some strong storms during the evening hours. Behind the front we are expecting significantly cooler weather over the weekend followed by another big warmup on the way as we head through next week.

We are tracking potential severe weather overnight Friday through early Saturday morning as a cold front moves through. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning you will need a jacket as temperatures are down in the 40s this morning, but thanks to sunshine moving in it should be noticeably warmer today compared to Tuesday. High temperatures this afternoon will likely move up into mid-60s along with ample sunshine and light winds during the middle portion of the day.

As we go through the rest of the week temperatures will continue to rise for the region. Highs on Thursday even with more cloud cover and the potential for a pop up showers in the afternoon will still get into the mid and upper 70s across the region, and on Friday highs around 80 increasingly look likely. Now Friday will also be the day that a cold front will begin to push into the region. Wet weather associated with this front will not arrive until the afternoon hours, which is why our high temperatures will still be able to get so warm. There is increasing potential that Friday evening strong and potentially severe storms could become a concern for parts of the ArkLaTex. Right now the biggest concern is for damaging winds as storms with the front move through overnight, but all severe hazards outside of Flash Flooding are possible right now.

Moving through the weekend and into next week we are tracking early morning showers on Saturday followed by some chilly temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures that will be below average for the region with highs in the upper 50s. But as we turn the page to next week temperatures will quickly start to rebound with highs returning to the 60s Monday followed 70s through most of next week. This combined with sunshine should make for a pretty pleasant middle of December.

In the meantime, get ready for comfy weather to make a comeback starting later today! Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.