Small Business Holiday Bingo hopes to bring customers to local shops

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hopefully you cashed in on Small Business Saturday a couple weekends ago, but the fun isn’t over just yet!

The Shreveport Downtown Development Authority introduced Small Business Holiday Bingo in hopes to encourage shoppers to shop local and even win a prize worth $250.

It’s pretty simple. All you have to do is pick five small business locations, make a purchase, and then you’ll earn a sticker from that store, where you’ll be entered to win a tote and an even bigger prize

Katy Rhodes at Appli-K’s Embroidery and Gifts says shopping downtown helps not just her shop, but all shops.

“It’s great to have people come in and show us support. It helps our business. It helps us bring things to the community and helps us support other small businesses downtown and show what we have to offer,” Rhodes said.

Shops may also have much more to offer due to some big box stores feeling the impact of supply issues.

“We tell people is that our downtown, our small and local businesses, we have no supply chain issues. Because most of the things they sell are created by artists, by local people who do amazing one-of-a-kind items,” said Liz Swaine, executive director of Shreveport Downtown Development Authority.

To be entered into the prize drawings, complete and turn in your bingo card by Dec. 18 at the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority (416 Cotton Street). For more information or to print a bingo sheet, click here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.