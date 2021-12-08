Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training

SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.(U.S. Navy)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) - The U.S. Navy announced the death of the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8 days after he was injured during training.

Commander Brian Bourgeois, 43, was injured Dec. 4 while training in Virginia Beach. He died three days later at a hospital in Norfolk.

The Navy is still investigating the circumstances of what is being described as a “tragic accident” during a fast-rope training evolution.

“Brian was one of our very best leaders, who possessed all the attributes that make our force effective. We will miss his charismatic leadership and faithful stewardship of our standard. His legacy carries on in teammates he served with, led and mentored,” said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III of Naval Special Warfare command.

Bourgeois received his commission from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2001 and served for more than 20 years. He was described as a “committed father, husband and friend.”

The Navy said it is providing support for Bourgeois’ family and teammates.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in vehicle; police investigating
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Alif Atthariq, 15
15-year-old in hospital after being hit by car while jogging home
SPD investigating shooting on Marion Street.
Man shot in shoulder during fight over handgun

Latest News

Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
How to keep holiday packages safe from porch pirates.
How to keep holiday packages safe from porch pirates
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2021 photo from the California Department of Corrections and...
Scott Peterson resentenced to life term in wife’s 2002 death
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Former Saints player attacked inmate over socks before in-custody death, records show
Demond Taylor Jr. is wanted for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Suspect identified after 2-year-old girl shot