Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Reward offered for information in Wing Taxi owner’s death

Richard Washington was shot to death two days after the grand opening of Wing Taxi in New Orleans
Richard Washington shot to death in his backyard around 7:30 p.m. on October 10, 2021 in New...
Richard Washington shot to death in his backyard around 7:30 p.m. on October 10, 2021 in New Orleans, two days after the grand opening of Wing Taxi in the French Quarter.(CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans / Stan Washington | KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (KSLA) - CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans is offering a reward for any information related to the death of Shreveport native Richard “Snapper” Washington.

Richard Washington was followed home from work and shot to death in his backyard around 7:30 p.m. on October 10, 2021 in the 2200 block of Burgundy Street, two days after the grand opening of Wing Taxi on Toulouse Street.

CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans

The $10,000 reward expires on Nov. 29, 2023.

Washington was a 1993 graduate of Green Oaks High School in Shreveport.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in vehicle; police investigating
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Alif Atthariq, 15
15-year-old in hospital after being hit by car while jogging home
Nicholas Gilbert, left, age 43 Tiffany Carter, center, age 24 Tracy Carter, right, age 49
4 people, including a juvenile, arrested in drug investigation

Latest News

We are tracking the potential for strong and severe thunderstorms Friday night as a cold front...
Record warmth followed by strong storms
snapper
Reward offered in Wing Taxi owner's shooting death
3
Looking at Proposition 3 - water, sewage &
TxDOT workers test out a dump truck equipped with a brine tank and sprayer.
TxDOT Tyler prepares fleet for winter weather season