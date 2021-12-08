Natchitoches shooting incident leaves 1 injured; suspect sought

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A person remains in the hospital following a weekend shooting at a Natchitoches apartment complex.

Officers were notified around 5:54 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 by the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center regarding an individual with multiple gunshot wounds.

At the hospital, officers learned that the victim was shot at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments before being brought to the hospital, according to the Natchitoches Police Department.

The victim was later sent to a Caddo Parish hospital by helicopter. NPD says that the victim is in “moderate” condition.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

