More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence; man arrested

AVINGER, Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized over forty dogs on a property in Avinger, and one man was arrested for felony animal cruelty. Don Leifheit remains in the Marion County Jail under an 85 thousand dollar bond. We’re told the dogs were allowed to roam free around four mobile homes in the 300 block of First Avenue.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched the handcuffed Donald Leifheit before putting him in the back of a patrol unit. Deputy Mark Dews says the investigation began about a month earlier.

“We received some complaints in early November that I’ve been following up on getting statements from people, getting everything together for the warrants for this case,” Dews said.

He said neighbors didn’t like living next to 44 dogs who seemed to be roaming free in the area.

“To insure that we got all the animals picked up out there we did search and seizure warrants on four different residences belonging to the family on that street,” Dews said.

But to pick up over forty dogs in a county without animal control or a shelter took some coordinating, and Longview’s All Good Dogs Coalition was brought in to take the dogs to a kennel. And some didn’t go easily.

“They weren’t socialized. Several dogs were fairly aggressive when they were caught. They gave us a little bit of trouble,” Dews said.

Dews, and Marion County Sheriff David Capps think the animals were fed but not often enough.

“Any time they poured food out there’d be a fight,” Dews said.

Veterinarian Dr. Russell Stocks was on scene to assess the animals as they were captured.

“Most of the dogs appear to be primarily heavily parasitized,” Stocks said.

Sheriff Capps says it took several hours to round them up.

“The dogs went to a rescue group. They’ll be rehabilitated somewhat and given a little bit of training and they’ll go to good homes. We do have to have a seizure hearing that will be next week to confirm it. But from what I understand the family’s not going to fight the seizure on the dogs. The mother of the family was pretty happy to get rid of all the dogs,” Dews said.

Sheriff Capps says they are still looking at evidence in the case and there may be an additional arrest after it goes to the Grand Jury.

A total of 44 dogs and puppies, as well as one cat, were rescued, many requiring veterinary care.

The All Good Dogs Coalition assisted as Marion County does not have animal control services. The majority of the animals were in need of treatment for parasites.

