Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence; man arrested

All Good Dogs Coalition
All Good Dogs Coalition(Arthur Clayborn)
By Arthur Clayborn and Jamey Boyum
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVINGER, Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized over forty dogs on a property in Avinger, and one man was arrested for felony animal cruelty. Don Leifheit remains in the Marion County Jail under an 85 thousand dollar bond. We’re told the dogs were allowed to roam free around four mobile homes in the 300 block of First Avenue.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched the handcuffed Donald Leifheit before putting him in the back of a patrol unit. Deputy Mark Dews says the investigation began about a month earlier.

“We received some complaints in early November that I’ve been following up on getting statements from people, getting everything together for the warrants for this case,” Dews said.

He said neighbors didn’t like living next to 44 dogs who seemed to be roaming free in the area.

“To insure that we got all the animals picked up out there we did search and seizure warrants on four different residences belonging to the family on that street,” Dews said.

But to pick up over forty dogs in a county without animal control or a shelter took some coordinating, and Longview’s All Good Dogs Coalition was brought in to take the dogs to a kennel. And some didn’t go easily.

“They weren’t socialized. Several dogs were fairly aggressive when they were caught. They gave us a little bit of trouble,” Dews said.

Dews, and Marion County Sheriff David Capps think the animals were fed but not often enough.

“Any time they poured food out there’d be a fight,” Dews said.

Veterinarian Dr. Russell Stocks was on scene to assess the animals as they were captured.

“Most of the dogs appear to be primarily heavily parasitized,” Stocks said.

Sheriff Capps says it took several hours to round them up.

“The dogs went to a rescue group. They’ll be rehabilitated somewhat and given a little bit of training and they’ll go to good homes. We do have to have a seizure hearing that will be next week to confirm it. But from what I understand the family’s not going to fight the seizure on the dogs. The mother of the family was pretty happy to get rid of all the dogs,” Dews said.

Sheriff Capps says they are still looking at evidence in the case and there may be an additional arrest after it goes to the Grand Jury.

1 arrested after dozens of dogs, 1 cat rescued from Marion County home
1 arrested after dozens of dogs, 1 cat rescued from Marion County home(Arthur Clayborn)

A total of 44 dogs and puppies, as well as one cat, were rescued, many requiring veterinary care.

1 arrested after dozens of dogs, 1 cat rescued from Marion County home
1 arrested after dozens of dogs, 1 cat rescued from Marion County home(Arthur Clayborn)

The All Good Dogs Coalition assisted as Marion County does not have animal control services. The majority of the animals were in need of treatment for parasites.

Don Leifheit, of Avinger, was arrested Monday on a charge of animal cruelty.
Don Leifheit, of Avinger, was arrested Monday on a charge of animal cruelty.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Leifheit was arraigned Tuesday with bond set at $85,000.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in vehicle; police investigating
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Alif Atthariq, 15
15-year-old in hospital after being hit by car while jogging home
Nicholas Gilbert, left, age 43 Tiffany Carter, center, age 24 Tracy Carter, right, age 49
4 people, including a juvenile, arrested in drug investigation

Latest News

TxDOT workers test out a dump truck equipped with a brine tank and sprayer.
TxDOT Tyler prepares fleet for winter weather season
Nationwide microchip shortage affecting gaming systems
Nationwide microchip shortage affecting gaming systems
2021 USA Boxing National Championships being hosted in Shreveport
2021 USA Boxing National Championships being hosted in Shreveport
Proposed Bossier City YMCA receives pushback
Proposed Bossier City YMCA receives pushback