Microchip shortage may impact availability of electronic gifts

(WMTV)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only two weeks left to get your last-minute gifts for Christmas. However, if you’re looking for particular gifts like laptops or gaming systems, you may not be able to get them under the tree.

The nationwide microchip shortage has slowed the availability of these items. Even your favorite big box stores can’t get their hands on them.

Owner of Ctrl Alt Del in Shreveport, Tommy Sparks, says it’s a pain telling customers they don’t have certain items.

“It’s just you know the stock of anything, getting it in is difficult. Not just the chips, I mean video cards. We obviously have issues there. Then you know when we do, they are snatched up really fast... It’s just anything that you’re trying to get your hands on is just an issue,” he said.

Sparks said the labor shortage is still a problem as well, and he is experiencing it at his stores.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

