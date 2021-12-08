Getting Answers
LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sophomore LSU quarterback Max Johnson says he’s leaving the university and entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Johnson made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in which he thanked LSU for the opportunity to play.

“LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal,” Johnson said on Twitter.

Johnson started in all of LSU’s games during the 2021 season after Myles Brennan was sidelined before the season started.

His record was 6-6 in 2021 and threw for 3,884 yards and 35 touchdowns.

