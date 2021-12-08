Getting Answers
I-Bowl again expected to generate millions in spending in Shreveport-Bossier City area

“It was obviously tough not having a game last year”

Just six days before the 2020 Independence Bowl, it was scrubbed due to COVID-19. Fast forward to 2021. We’re 10 days from the game. COVID-19 still is here. And with a head start from last year, Independence Bowl staffers once again are ready to host a game. (© 2021)(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Jade Myers and Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Six days.

Just six days before the 2020 Independence Bowl, it was scrubbed due to COVID-19.

”It was obviously tough not having a game last year,” spokesman Erik Evenson said. “”We worked all year to basically not have a game.”

Some ticket holders sought refunds. Others donated their tickets. And then there are those who chose to roll over their tickets to the next year.

Fast forward to 2021. We’re 10 days from the game. COVID-19 still is here. And with a head start from last year, Independence Bowl staffers once again are ready to host a game.

”We were able to reset without organization and then start working toward this year and trying to make it the best we can,” Evenson explained.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Blazers and Brigham Young University’s Cougars will face off Dec. 18 in the 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CST.

Organizers estimate the game and related activities generated about $7.8 million in direct and indirect spending in 2017. ”Those (numbers) are usually pretty consistent,” Evenson said.

”It has a great impact on our economy. It’s the 45th year of the game, so it’s had a great impact in this community for years.”

Tune in to KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers further explores what the Independence Bowl means for the economy.

2021 Independence Bowl tickets are available by clicking here.

