Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Health professionals reflect on 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccine arriving in ArkLaTex

(Ochsner Health)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been almost one year since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Dec. 2020. In fact, Wednesday, Dec. 8 marks the exact one year anniversary since the vaccines were introduced in the United Kingdom.

According to Reuters, the first person to ever take the vaccine was Briton Margaret Keenan.

Here in the ArkLaTex, the first shipments arrived and first shots were given on Dec. 14.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from two health professionals on their experience first getting the shots.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in vehicle; police investigating
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Alif Atthariq, 15
15-year-old in hospital after being hit by car while jogging home
SPD investigating shooting on Marion Street.
Man shot in shoulder during fight over handgun

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states....
New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,256 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas